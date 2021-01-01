ELK Lighting Transatlantique Chandelier - Color: Black - Size: 10 light

The Transatlantique Chandelier by ELK Lighting is a sleek piece with some subtly layered details. A simple down rod supports this piece, holding a disk with a minimal finial detail at its base. A set of slender arms swoop outward and up from this disk to hold an exposed set of candelabras, elevated with smooth metal candle stems in a lovely finish. With a simple and slim silhouette, this chandelier casts an even and welcoming layer of light in your home while its two-tone finish keeps it equal parts bold and elegant. Shape: Abstract. Color: Black. Finish: Black, Soft Gold