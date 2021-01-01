Trans-Pacific Textiles Tsuru In Flight Red, Quilting Fabric by the Yard

The elegant and stunning crane or 'tsuru' in Japanese takes to the sky in the Tsuru in Flight collection from Trans-Pacific textiles featuring metallic gold accents. This printed cotton fabric is lightweight is easy to sew with has a soft hand and is very versatile! It is ideal for quilting but can also be used for crafts miscellaneous sewing projects or home decor items like pillow covers and bed skirts. Fabric Type: 100% Cotton Washing Instructions: Machine Wash Cold/Air Dry