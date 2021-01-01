From trans globe imports
Trans Globe Lighting 4067 RT Outdoor Hanging Pendant with Beveled Glass Shades, Rust Finished
Advertisement
Four Light Hanging Lantern from the Parsons collection Item Size: Length: 11.00 inches Height: 32.00 inches Width: 11.00 inches Style: Traditional Light Type: Hanging Lantern Finish: Rust Safety Listing: Wet There is a limited one year warranty on this fixture You may choose to use an incandescent or a CFL with this fixture so long as the wattage does not exceed the maximum wattage permitted for the fixture A matching collection of classic outdoor landscape decor, Weight: 7.27 Pounds, Manufacturer: Trans Globe Imports