Blue Tranquility Framed Canvas Art Print
Our Blue Tranquility Framed Canvas Art Print has a way of making everyone feel at ease! The abstract styling of this print makes it ideal of any home. Framed print measures 23.6L x 1.7W x 35.4H in. Distinctively printed on stretched canvas Antique gold frame around wrapped canvas Abstract subject Accented with gold foil Hues of gold, tan, white, and blue Weight: 5 lbs. Comes ready to wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Contact your local Kirkland's store for availability. Quantities and selection may vary by location.