SleepBetter Tranquility™ Foam Mattress Topper with Cover, Full

If you have been looking for an exceptional balance of comfort and durability, look no further than the 2-inch Sleepbetter® Tranquil™ foam mattress topper. Tranquility™ Foam is an active response foam that combines spring like qualities and the support of foam to keep you on cloud 9. Tranquil™ foam responds uniquely to your body contours and temperature to help you sleep comfortably all night. This topper comes with a removable knit cover that features side mesh gussets that allows for even greater air circulation. The cover also features skirting that stretches to fit up to an 18” mattress.