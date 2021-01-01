Signature Sleep Tranquility 8in. Plush Memory Foam Tight Top Full Mattress

Enjoy a memorable night's sleep thanks to our Signature Sleep Tranquility line of memory foam mattresses with CertiPUR-US certified foam, created to provide balanced support-no matter how much you toss and turn. The unique memory foam construction is designed to distribute your body weight evenly, relieving pressure on your shoulders, hips and feet while perfectly contouring your body. Plus the isolating qualities of this incredibly comfortable Signature Sleep 8 in. Tranquility Mattress means you won't be woken up by anyone else's movement. This Signature Sleep Tranquility mattress meets federal flammability standard 16 CFR 1633 and is shipped compressed, rolled and vacuum sealed for your convenience. Here's to sleeping soundly.