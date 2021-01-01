From united weavers of america
United Weavers Of America Tranquility 3 x 8 Blue/Grey Indoor Geometric Mid-Century Modern Runner Polyester | 1840 20567 28E
Advertisement
Revive your interior dé£¯r with this glamorous contemporary and geometric design. Simple yet luxurious blue/grey colored background with a white modern pattern will refine your decorative style. Competently machine woven in Turkey using durable microfiber polyester yarn with jute backing for stain and fade resistance. United Weavers Of America Tranquility 3 x 8 Blue/Grey Indoor Geometric Mid-Century Modern Runner Polyester | 1840 20567 28E