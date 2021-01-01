From united weavers of america

United Weavers Of America Tranquility 2 x 3 Smoke Indoor Geometric Mid-Century Modern Area Rug Polyester in Gray | 1840 20577 24

$47.54
In stock
Revive your interior dé£¯r with this glamorous contemporary and geometric design. Simple yet deep smoke grey colored background with a white modern pattern will refine your decorative style. Competently machine woven in Turkey using durable microfiber polyester yarn with jute backing for stain and fade resistance. United Weavers Of America Tranquility 2 x 3 Smoke Indoor Geometric Mid-Century Modern Area Rug Polyester in Gray | 1840 20577 24

