From blazing needles
Blazing Needles Tranquil Rest Toffee Queen Futon Mattress in Brown | 9667-TW-TF
Advertisement
Includes: one (1) futon mattress. Add a splash of vibrant color and cushy comfort to your indoor furnishings with this 10-inch queen-size futon. This futon features a two-layer foam-encased pocket coil design for maximum support and superior comfort and is available in a wide variety of colors of premium twill fabric. Dimensions: 75 inches wide x 60 inches deep x 10 inches high. Frame not included. Blazing Needles Tranquil Rest Toffee Queen Futon Mattress in Brown | 9667-TW-TF