Nourison Tranquil Medallion Persian Area Rugs, Blue, 4' x 6'

Nourison’s Tranquil Collection brings together a palette of soothing and elegant colors into an assortment of contemporary and traditional patterns, ranging from contemporary florals to intricate Persian and Kashan bordered medallion rugs. Each rug features a lush cut pile in easy-care fibers, with subtle abrash tones for touch of calming charm for any decor. This delicately-hued area rug from the Tranquil Collection is superbly soft in look and feel. Its gently faded abrash finish gives the ivory, pink, and navy floral design a lovely, vintage luminosity. Enjoy the charm of a vintage Persian rug with all the benefits of modern, power-loomed construction and easy-clean fibers.