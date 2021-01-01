From nourison
Nourison Tranquil Ivory/Navy 9 ft. x 12 ft. Persian Vintage Area Rug
Nourison’s Tranquil Area Rug Collection brings together a palette of soothing and elegant colors into an assortment of contemporary and traditional patterns, ranging from contemporary florals to intricate Persian and Kashan bordered medallion rugs. Each rug features a lush cut pile in easy-care fibers, With subtle abrash tones for touch of calming charm for any decor. Traditional abrash colors lend a vintage flavor to the overall effect, for an antique feel coupled With modern easy-care fibers. Power Loomed in Turkey. Color: Ivory/Navy.