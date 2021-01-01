Set up a meeting room in a flash with Kobe Flip Top Tables. Unlock the quick-release lever and flip down the entire tabletop to nest together when not in use. Perfect for rooms with variable class size, the Flip Top tables save set up time and storage space. This set includes one 60\" x 24\" Flip Top table with Modesty Panel and two Blue \"M\" Stack Chairs. The table is constructed of a thermal fused melamine Maple laminate tabletop that is 1-inch thick and finished with a black T-Mold edge band. Laminates are scratch, stain and scald resistant and wipe clean easily. Rounded corners make the table safer for everyone. The base is constructed of black tubular steel. Locking casters make these tables mobile and are ideal for computer labs, training rooms, classrooms and more. The sturdy, lightweight \"M\" stack chair by Regency offers durability, style and value. Its black metal frame and contoured plastic seat and back are strong and easy to clean. This versatile stack chair easily stores away in stacks of 12 and features a built in handle for easy mobility. All Regency chairs are backed by a 5-year limited manufacturer's warranty on chair bases and frames and a 2-year limited manufacturer's warranty on chair mechanisms and upholstery. Kobe tables are backed by a 10-Year Limited Manufacturer's Warranty. Regency Training Off-White 4-Person Training Table (60-in W x 29-in H) | MKFTM6024PL47BE