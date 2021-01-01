From regency
Regency Training Brown 4-Person Training Table (48-in W x 29-in H) | MKFT4824CH09BK
Unique nesting 48-inch Flip Top Table- Unlock the quick-release lever and flip down the entire tabletop to nest together when not in use. Tabletop is constructed of a 1-inch thick thermal fused melamine laminate finished with a black T-Mold edge banding. Cherry laminate tabletop is scratch, stain and scald resistant, wipes clean easily and is backed by a 10-Year Limited Manufacturer's Warranty. Apprentice Chairs have a mesh spring-bound back and the black fabric seat flips up to provide a unique nesting option. The Apprentice's stylish silver tubular steel base features casters for easy mobility. Regency Training Brown 4-Person Training Table (48-in W x 29-in H) | MKFT4824CH09BK