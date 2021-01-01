Lifeproof Trail Oak 8.7 in. W x 47.6 in. L Click-Lock Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring (56 cases/1123.36 sq. ft./pallet)

It’s time to make a change; start by adding 100% waterproof LifeProof Rigid Core luxury vinyl flooring to your home. Flooring is the foundation to any home and that’s why we’ve formulated this product with beauty and durability in mind – families with kids and pets will enjoy exceptional flooring performance. LifeProof is an easy DIY or PRO installation – the pre-attached underlayment is quiet and comfortable underfoot. Install throughout your home in the bathroom, kitchen, basement and living areas – simply drop, lock, and tap into place and the room is done. Worried about wear and tear? LifeProof includes our innovative ScratchProtect™ permanent coating, the ultimate in scratch and stain resistance. This flooring has an Ultra-Fresh™ treatment on the bottom and top of the flooring to inhibit the growth of mold and mildew that causes odor and stains. LifeProof flooring is embossed to look and feel like authentic hardwood, without all of the typical maintenance concerns. Cleaning your floor has never been easier – just sweep, vacuum, or damp mop with a pH neutral cleaner. LifeProof is FloorScore Certified, phthalate and formaldehyde free; giving you confidence you made the right flooring choice for your family! Backed by a Lifetime Residential Warranty. 100% LifeProof, 0% worries. Color: Trail Oak.