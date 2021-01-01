From sea gull lighting
Sea Gull Lighting Trafalgar 18-in H Oxidized Bronze Candelabra Base (E-12) Outdoor Wall Light ENERGY STAR | 8460EN-46
Classic cottage and coach lantern designs are melded into the Trafalgar outdoor lighting collection by Sea Gull Lighting for an impactful presentation. The Candelabra based bulbs add grace and shine well through the clear seeded glass, which is a nice contrast to the rich, oxidized bronze finish. The assortment includes small and large two-light outdoor wall lanterns, a three-light outdoor wall lantern, and three-light outdoor pendant and a three-light outdoor post lantern.