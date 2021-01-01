Noble House Traelyn Decorative Throw Pillow, 18" x 18", Multicolor, 2 Pack

Give your decor both brilliant colors and playful patterns to create a cozy space for your home. Featuring a colorful concentric diamond pattern, our pillow set offers your indoor space an uplifting atmosphere with a finishing hand-crafted touch. From highlighting your sofa to adding a splash color to your duvet cover, our accent pillows will fill the empty space with something that offers both style and comfort. Seamlessly blending into any arrangement with its understated design, these pillows are not only one-of-a-kind but is also resilient, making this the perfect indoor accessory. A TOUCH OF PERSONALITY: Easily customize your living room, bedroom, or foyer with this chic accent pillow set. With an unbeatable combination of comfort and impeccable style, this accessory will be sure to enliven any lounge space. HANDCRAFTED BOHO DESIGN: Our handcrafted pillows are expertly designed and made using a centuries-old method. Any natural variations are not product flaws, but rather, will ensure that your purchase is of a truly one-of-a-kind product. With a beautiful multi-colored concentric diamond pattern, these lovely pillows are a perfect accessory for any home. COTTON: Made with cotton fiber, our pillows are created to be an incredibly strong and stable accessory. Featuring a wide array of colors, this material offers your home soft, beautiful aesthetics that is also breathable and naturally resistant to static. COVER ONLY WITH SAFETY ZIPPERS: You can easily remove the pillow covers for cleaning purposes after a long period of use. Just use the childproof safety zippers to unfasten the skin and slip out the inner filling. This product is spot clean only. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. Each pillow is 18.00” W x 18.00” L. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming pillow set.