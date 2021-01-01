Turn to the Traditions 9-piece dining set for the best in outdoor dining by Hanover. Eight swivel dining chairs offer a 360-degree spin and rocking performance while you entertain your guests around the gorgeous 60-in square, glass-top table. The elegant cast accents of the Traditions Collection add a level of sophistication and craftsmanship found in the intricate scrollwork across the back of each chair. Eight foam seat cushions are included for each chair, offering additional comfort to your family and guests. Enjoy the peace-of-mind knowing the materials are treated to resist weather, rust and UV fading throughout the years, making this a quality dining set to have as the centerpiece of your backyard or patio. Hanover Traditions 9-Piece Bronze Frame Patio Set with Red Hanover Cushion(s) Included | TRADDN9PCSWSQG-RED