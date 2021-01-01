Entertain a crowd with the Traditions 9-piece dining set from Hanover. This set includes eight stationary dining chairs and an extra-large 42 x 84 in glass-top dining table. The oversized dining table offers ample room for food and beverages as well as a generous amount space for seating guests. The chairs and table are durably constructed with heavy-duty aluminum frames and elegant cast details. Thick foam cushions are also included for each seat, ensuring comfort throughout the meal. They are treated to resist water, stains, and UV fading while maintaining their original shape. Designed for many years of enjoyment, this 9-piece dining set will provide a natural alternative to entertaining indoors and will accommodate your family and guests with the best dining set under the sun. Hanover Traditions 9-Piece Bronze Frame Patio Set with Blue Hanover Cushion(s) Included | TRADDN9PCG-BLU