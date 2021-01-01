Take your meal outdoors with the Traditions 7-piece dining set. This set includes six wicker back swivel rockers and large 38 x 72 in. cast-top dining table. The spacious dining table features a durable and elegant cast top and offers a generous amount of room for food and beverages. With its decorative and supportive aluminum wicker-textured back, the swivel rocker performs a smooth, 360-degree spin and gentle rocking motion for guests to enjoy. Thick foam seat cushions are provided for each chair ensuring maximum comfort and relaxation. Sealed in premium outdoor fabric, these cushions are treated to resist water, stains, and UV fading while also maintaining their original shape. Designed for hosts who enjoy entertaining outdoors, let the Traditions dining collection provide the perfect setting for your next outdoor event. Hanover Traditions 7-Piece Bronze Frame Patio Set with Red Hanover Cushion(s) Included | TRADDNWB7PCSWC-RED