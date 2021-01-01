Enjoy a fine-dining experience in the comfort and convenience of your own patio, deck, or backyard with this 7-piece dining set from the Traditions Collection. Both elegant and inviting, this outdoor dining set includes five swivel rockers, a 3-person bench, a 42” x 84” glass-top dining table, and an 11 ft. table umbrella with stand. Your guests will love relaxing on the ultra-plush foam cushions that are included for each seat. Not only are these cushions soft and comfortable, they are thoughtfully designed with hook and loop fasteners that secure them to the frame so they stay in place. The coordinating bench can seat three adults comfortably and is perfect for last minute accommodations. The cast-aluminum table top features a vented, lattice design that won’t collect water and is virtually maintenance-free. Hanover Traditions 7-Piece Bronze Frame Patio Set with Blue Hanover Cushion(s) Included | TRADDN7PCSW5GBN-SU-B