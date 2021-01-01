Hanover Outdoor Traditions 3-Piece High-Dining Bistro Set, Natural Oat/Bronze

Take your dining experience to the next level with the Traditions 3-Piece high-dining set. This high-dining set includes a cast-top table and two swivel dining chairs each standing at a trendy counter-height. Perfect for small patios and decks, this set creates the perfect setting for coffee and conversations with a friend. The heavy-duty aluminum frames are decorated with ornate cast accents and coated in a golden-bronze finish. Both swivel chairs perform a smooth, 360-degree spin with without affecting their stance. Plush seat cushions are provided for each chair, supplying maximum comfort throughout the meal. The blue cushions are made out of thick layers of foam and wrapped in premium outdoor fabric that resists moisture, stains and UV harm. Built-to-last, this high-dining bistro set will bring each meal to new heights and greet your guests with stylish comfort.Package Content:table(2) chairs(2) seat cushionsassembly hardwareassembly guideuse and care guidewarranty