Traditional Wood Floral Decorative Wall Mirror Brown - Olivia & May

This 36"L X 12"W wooden wall plaque creates a traditional-looking wall decor that adds rustic charm and antique eloquence to any empty wall space. It features a rectangular frame housing hand-carved scrolling vines and leaves. Appreciate the bare-looking exterior best when you display this traditional wall decor with decorative orbs, hardbound books, and big furniture pieces with the same finish. Its sturdy yet lightweight construction hangs vertically. Due to the handmade nature of this item, no two will be alike, there will be slight differences in shape, size, and color. This wood wall panel features back triangle hooks. Suitable for indoor use only. This item comes shipped in one carton.