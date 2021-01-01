From flash furniture
Flash Furniture Traditional Vinyl Upholstered Dining Side Chair (Metal Frame) in Black | 847254000772
Metal Dining Chair. 500 lb. Weight Capacity. School House Back Design. Black Vinyl Upholstered Seat. 2.5-in Thick Foam Padded Seat. Welded Joint Assembly, Curved Support Bar. 18 Gauge Steel Frame. Black Powder Coated Frame Finish. Floor Protector Plastic Glides.