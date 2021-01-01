From flash furniture

Flash Furniture Traditional Vinyl Upholstered Dining Side Chair (Metal Frame) in Black | 847254000772

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Metal Dining Chair. 500 lb. Weight Capacity. School House Back Design. Black Vinyl Upholstered Seat. 2.5-in Thick Foam Padded Seat. Welded Joint Assembly, Curved Support Bar. 18 Gauge Steel Frame. Black Powder Coated Frame Finish. Floor Protector Plastic Glides. Flash Furniture Traditional Vinyl Upholstered Dining Side Chair (Metal Frame) in Black | 847254000772

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com