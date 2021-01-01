From nourison

Nourison Traditional Vintage Brown 2 ft. x 8 ft. Persian Vintage Runner Rug

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The Traditional Vintage collection brings the serene beauty of classic Persian rug design into any room. These attractive and versatile area rugs in a palette of soft, gleaming colors, work with all kinds of decor, from contemporary and eclectic to traditional. Power-loomed in 100% polypropylene, they offer the ease of modern, easy-care construction with the warmth and comfort of a traditional pile rug. An abundance of beautiful flowers gives this Traditional Vintage area rug its classic Persian garden appeal. Special fading technique is used to produce a vintage quality appearance that adds to its warmth and softness. Stunning in sparkling tones of deep teal blue, red and ivory. Color: Brown.

