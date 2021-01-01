Nourison Traditional Vintage Brown 2 ft. x 8 ft. Persian Vintage Runner Rug

The Traditional Vintage collection brings the serene beauty of classic Persian rug design into any room. These attractive and versatile area rugs in a palette of soft, gleaming colors, work with all kinds of decor, from contemporary and eclectic to traditional. Power-loomed in 100% polypropylene, they offer the ease of modern, easy-care construction with the warmth and comfort of a traditional pile rug. An abundance of beautiful flowers gives this Traditional Vintage area rug its classic Persian garden appeal. Special fading technique is used to produce a vintage quality appearance that adds to its warmth and softness. Stunning in sparkling tones of deep teal blue, red and ivory. Color: Brown.