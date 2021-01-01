Make every second counts, you can keep track of every moment with this sand timer The decor features a brass frame with a gold finish A sand-filled glass bulb rests between two rounded end caps Simply turn the timer upside down and watch the sand slowly trickle from the top of the bulb to the bottom Rely on the timer to help you stay on task or measure your progress It’s also a handy tool to have around when playing games with family or friends The timer's compact design fits easily on any desk, shelf or mantel This item ships in one carton Grayson Lane Grayson Lane 6-in x 3-in x 3-in Traditional Timer Gold Brass | 18915