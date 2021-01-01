Traditional State and County Fair Cookbook: 100+ America's Favorite Fair Recipes Brandon Jones Author

As the summer months approach, we look forward to ripe produce, long, warm days and a classic American tradition: the state or county fair. What is the best part of the fair? Of course, the food! Everybody loves fair, everyone loves fair food. If you miss any food in the fair, here is a chance to have all the favorite fair food in your home. With State and County Fair Recipes, you can make the same exact food you can only get at the fair in your own kitchen.Inside the pages of this cookbook, you will find over 100 delicious and traditional state and county fair recipes as well as a selection of unique variations such as:All American County Fair Prize Winning ChiliApple Cranberry Coffee CakeBeef and Rice EnchiladasBerry Banana Fruit SmoothiesBlazing BrowniesCandy-Coated Popcorn (Summer Fair Popcorn)Chicken Fried Oyster TacosChicken Scarborough FairCorn Dogs from the Linwood GrillCounty Fair Award Winning Zucchini CakeCounty Fair Baked BeansCounty Fair Banana Cream PieCounty Fair Barbecue SandwichesCounty Fair CasseroleCounty Fair Champion Ginger Snap CookiesCounty Fair Elephant EarsCounty Fair Ice CreamCounty Fair Pork ChopsCounty Fair SpudsEmpire State MuffinsFair Funnel CakesFair Kitchen MeatloafFair Lemon PieFair PotatoesFood Fair King Ranch ChickenFrango Chocolate Cappuccino Mousse PieFrosty Strawberry PopsFruit SmoothieFun Fair Brownie PizzaFunnel CakesHarvest Fair ChiliIndian Fry Bread TacosItalian Sausages with Peppers and OnionsKentucky State Fair Favorite CakeMexican Snack MixNavajo Fry BreadNew York State Apple pieOhio State Buckeye CandyOld-Fashioned Sausage and PeppersOriental Summertime SaladParty Fair Meat BallsPasta PrimaveraPasta with Tuna SaucePineapple Cashew ChickenPrize Winning BrowniesSanta Fe Pasta SaladSausage and Peppers, Street Fair StyleSpicy Peanut DipState Fair Corn DogsState Fair Famous Chess BrowniesState Fair Fresh LemonadeState Fair Pear PieState Fair Potato SaladState Fair SlushState Fair of Texas Poppy Seed PoundState Famous Deep Fried WalleyeStrawberry Rhubarb PieSunshine State CarrotsTex-Mex Won Ton AppetizersTraditional English Christmas FaireVanilla Bourbon BreadVirginia State Peanut SoupWest Virginia State Fair Winning EggAnd many more recipes...Order State and County Fair Recipes today, you donât have to wait for the fair to come to your town to taste these delicious foods. You can enjoy the fun of making them as well as the great taste right away from your own home.