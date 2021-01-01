37" Traditional Roman Numeral Clock - Olivia & May

Add this decorative wall clock to your space and create a blend of amazing industrial design. This lovely accent piece provides next level charm and unexpected elegance to your home. The metal wall clock features a clock face made of paper in white and beige finishes, and contains Roman numerals and spade clock hands. This decorative wall clock also has numerals along the openwork black frame. Feel free to hang this accent decor piece in your lobby, hallway, living room, bedroom, or kitchen. Display on wall with other wall Decors for a more beautiful and stylish home. Runs on a single AA battery. The clock mechanism runs silent. Easy to mount with hanging hole at the back. Suitable for indoor use only. This item comes shipped in one carton.