Traditional Passage Door Knob with Traditional Round Rose

Far beyond just a lock in a box, Reserve opens the door to a customizable world of door hardware. Reserve is available in passage, privacy, keyed, and dummy interior knobs and levers that coordinate with Reserve handlesets. Door locks are available as handlesets, deadbolts, or interior door levers and knobs. The options are nearly endless, so you can create your own signature look. Baldwin door hardware is available in 9 Finishes including 4 Reserve only finishes, with a range of products available in traditional, contemporary and rustic styles. Reserve door locks are easy to install and configure on your own meeting the needs of today’s builders, designers and homeowners.Take Baldwin throughout your home with cabinet hardware and enjoy well-designed hardware with beautifully detailed, coordinating design motifs, all finished in consistent rich hues. Door knockers, cabinet pulls, outlet cover plates, door stops, door hinges and are just a few ways to bring Baldwin into your home. Create an updated curb appeal with door accessories or use elegant cabinet hardware for detailed kitchens and bathrooms. Finish: Polished Nickel