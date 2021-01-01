Furniture of America Traditional Faux Leather Grover Loveseat, Brown

Furniture of America Traditional Faux Leather Grover Loveseat, BrownIncludes: One (1) loveseatStyle: TraditionalFinish: Brown, EspressoMaterials: Chenille, Faux Leather, Solid WoodUpholstered in patterned fabric and faux leatherReversible high density foam seat cushions with different patternElegantly rolled arms and intricate wood carved detailsMatching pattern print accent pillows includedAssembly requiredShips in 1 box Dimensions & Weights:Overall dimensions: 72"W x 37"D x 44"HSeat height: 19"Seat depth: 23"Weight capacity: 350 lbsProduct weight: 140 lbsAbout Furniture of America Furniture of America is proud to be the family friend that always has your back. We are more than just a business. Our customer care team is part of a larger FOA community dedicated to delivering a happy home. So browse our selection and invite warmth and character into every room in your home.