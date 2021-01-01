EZ-FLO Traditional Collection Single-Handle Standard Kitchen Faucet in Chrome, Grey

This kitchen faucet in chrome from the Traditional Collection by EZ-FLO has a time tested design and great usability at an entry-level price point. It features washerless cartridge functionality with popular repair parts, offering easy installation and maintenance. Preferred for multi-family and new construction applications. This faucet is designed with 1-hanlde and a low-arc spout without sprayer. Its traditional look goes along with any kitchen decoration. Equipped with copper tube waterways. UPC and NSF approved. Complies with Lead-Free law for safe water drinking. 1-year limited warranty.