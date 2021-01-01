Berndes Tradition Saute Pan with Lid

Prepare meats, hearty entrees, and all your favorite recipes with this Tradition Saute Pan with Lid. Tradition Saute Pan with Lid from Berndes, which comes with a glass lid, is made of vacuum-pressure cast aluminum, which is superior to stamped in both shape and thickness. It features a 3-layer nonstick interior and 2-layer nonstick exterior surface which protect foods from sticking and burning. Its wooden handles allow safe and easy transporting of pans and stay cool on the stovetop so no potholders are necessary. This Tradition Saute Pan with Lid facilitates fat-free cooking for the whole family! Size: 4-qt.