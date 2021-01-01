Elegant double-hung wood window best suited for traditional architectural styles. Low-E 366 glass with argon provides more protection against heat gain by blocking harmful infrared rays, as well as providing greater energy savings. Both top and bottom sash slide open vertically for optimal airflow and easier cleaning. The frame is crafted with AuraLast® pine for superior protection against rot and termites. Hybrid spiral balance system supports the vertical operation of the sash in single-hung and double-hung styles, for easy opening and to hold the top sash in place. Weatherstripping creates a tight seal against outdoor elements. Matching fiberglass mesh screen to protect against insects. Block frame installs neatly without disturbing exterior siding, stucco, interior trim or paint; for new construction or replacement. 20-year limited warranty on wood windows. JELD-WEN Tradition Plus 25.375-in x 36-in x 4.5625-in Jamb Wood Replacement Natural Unfinished Pine Double Hung Window Full ENERGY STAR North/Central