Eastern Accents Tradita Luxury Glam Blush Geode Metallic Queen, 8 Piece Bed Set, Mauve

Set Includes 3 euro shams (27"x27") 2 standard shams (20"x27") 1 bolster (15"x26") 1 queen bed scarf (25"x90") and 1 queen duvet (90"x88") Euro Shams (Mauve) Self-backed textured dusty rose euro sham (100% Cotton) Luxury fabric with a knife edge finish Extra Euro Sham Solid neutral decorative pillow Backed in solid neutral decorative fabric Luxury trim on the edge of the decorative pillow with a butterfly pleat in the corners Standard Shams Contemporary multicolored standard sham Backed in solid neutral decorative fabric Luxury cord around the edge of the sham Bolster Self-backed multicolored decorative pillow Luxury cuff with beaded trim on left and right Duvet Solid neutral queen duvet cover Backed in solid neutral decorative fabric Luxury tape trim on the face of the duvet cover with a knife edge finish Bed Scarf Self-backed textured dusty rose bed scarf (100% Cotton) Luxury fabric with a topstitched edge finish Bed Scarf is hand tacked with a 1" poly batting insert Pure ultra-fine microfiber pillow inserts included for all pillows