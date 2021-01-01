From trademark global
Trademark 16" Tiffany Gameroom Lamp, Coca-Cola
Trademark Coca-Cola 16" Tiffany gameroom lamp in white/red color features stained glass panels shade construction with stainless steel finish. Lamp has a maximum bulb wattage of 60 W and a hanging chain measuring 3'..Light source: Incandescent.Light bulb base type: Twist lock.Three prong cord measures 10'.Logo: Coca-Cola.Stainless steel finish.Shade: Stained glass panels shade.Fixture type: Billiard light.Pendant type: Bowl pendant.No of lights: 1.Pull chain on/off switch.Material: zinc channel.⚠ WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.Hardwired/plug-in.Maximum bulb wattage: 60 W.110 V household outlets.Dimensions: 16".Hanging chain measures 3'.Trademark Coca-Cola 16" Tiffany gameroom lamp in white/red color is the ideal gift for the great American cola fan in your life.