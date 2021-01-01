Trademark Pierre Leclerc "House On Fire" Art, White Matte W/Wood Frame, 11" x 14"

Trademark Pierre Leclerc "House On Fire" Art is made from acrylic for durability and has a contemporary style. 11" x 14" Landscapes art has a white matte finish with wood frame and comes in a horizontal format..Subject: Landscapes.Print medium: Giclee.Mat allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space.House On Fire matted framed art.11" x 14".Style: Contemporary.Material: Canvas, acrylic.Pierre Leclerc.Features a rock formation that looks like a house caught on fire.Print size: 8" x 10".Format: Horizontal.Ready to hang.White matte with wood frame.11" x 14" Pierre Leclerc "House On Fire" wood frame art is ready to hang and features a rock formation that looks like a house caught on fire.