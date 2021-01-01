Trademark Monica Fleet "Pure Elegance" Art, White Matte W/Wood Frame, 11" x 14"

Trademark Monica Fleet "Pure Elegance" Art is made from acrylic for durability and has a contemporary style. 11" x 14" Landscapes art has a white matte finish with wood frame and comes in a horizontal format..Features lights seen across a body of water at dusk.Print medium: Giclee.Mat allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space.11" x 14".Material: Acrylic.Monica Fleet.Print size: 8" x 10".Format: Horizontal.Ready to hang.Fully assembled.Trademark Monica Fleet "Pure Elegance" Art with a white matte finish and wood frame measures 11" x 14" and is ideal for indoor use.