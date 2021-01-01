Trademark Monica Fleet "Monotonous Beauty" Art, White Matte W/Black Frame, 11" x 14"

Trademark Monica Fleet "Monotonous Beauty" Art is made from acrylic for durability and has a contemporary style. 11" x 14" Landscapes art has a white matte with black frame and comes in a horizontal format..Subject: Landscapes.Print medium: Giclee.Mat allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space.11" x 14".White matte with black frame.Material: Acrylic.Features water rushing out of a stone tunnel in the woods.Print size: 8" x 10".Format: Horizontal.Ready to hang.Fully assembled.11" x 14" Monica Fleet "Monotonous Beauty" black frame art is ready to hang and features water rushing out of a stone tunnel in the woods.