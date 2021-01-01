From trademark global
Trademark Monica Fleet "Alluring Vibrance" Art, White Matte W/Black Frame, 16" x 20"
Advertisement
Trademark Monica Fleet "Alluring Vibrance" Art is made from acrylic for durability and has a contemporary style. 16" x 20" Floral art has a white matte with black frame and comes in a horizontal format..Material: Acrylic.Alluring Vibrance matted framed art.Style: Contemporary.Print size: 11" x 14".Features a pink flower.Print medium: Giclee.Mat allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space.White matte with black frame.Monica Fleet.Format: Horizontal.Ready to hang.Subject: Floral.16" x 20".Fully assembled.Trademark Monica Fleet "Alluring Vibrance" Art with a white matte finish and black frame measures 16" x 20" and is ideal for indoor use.