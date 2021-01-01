Caterpillar Trademark Men's Size Medium Black Cotton Sleeveless Pocket T-Shirt

Advertisement
The Caterpillar Trademark Sleeveless Pocket Tee is made from 4.7 oz. 100% ringspun combed jersey cotton that is soft and comfortable. It features an inside the neckline rib trim, blended with spandex, to help maintain the shape of the crew neck. Caterpillar also included a tagless neck label for additional comfort, and a left chest pocket for looks and versatility. Work with ease and stay cool in your CAT Trademark Sleeveless Pocket Tee. Size: medium. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.