Caterpillar Trademark Men's 34 in. W x 30 in. L Dark Sand Cotton/Polyester Canvas Heavy-Duty Cargo Work Pant

At Caterpillar we believe having a work pant that is durable, high-performing, comfortable and breathable is just as important as having a solid set of tools. The CAT Trademark Trouser is made from our special C2X, 8.8 oz., 60% cotton/40% polyester canvas fabric. It has a scuff guard and bottom hem trim made from 900D polyester to insure longevity, along with a 20 in. leg opening that should fit over any boot. The top loading knee pad pocket has the same 900D polyester, double layered, to increase performance in this critical area. Bending and squatting during the day is tough on the knees and circulation behind the knee, but with CAT's articulated knee, the fabric bulge at the back of the knee is reduced to help maintain circulation. Have you ever found yourself looking for just 1 more pocket. With a total of 21 pockets you can find a space for everything you need. And yes, a cell phone pocket with hook and loop closure for security is included. Additional features, such as the 900D polyester pull out tool pockets, the inside waistband gripper tape, the extra wide center back belt loop and the diamond shaped crotch gusset for ease of movement, make this CAT pant as fully featured as possible. Backed by Caterpillar's 100% guarantee against defects in materials and workmanship for the life of the garment, the Caterpillar Trademark Trouser is truly a heavy-duty work pant, hard to beat at any price and 1 you will be proud to own. Color: Dark Sand. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.