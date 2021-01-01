From trademark global
Trademark Jennifer Lilya "Go For A Ride" Art, White Matte With Black Frame, 11" x 14"
Advertisement
Trademark "Go For A Ride" Black framed art by Jennifer Lilya has a ready-to-hang frame with a protective clear acrylic face. 11" x 14" Illustration art with white matte finish includes a beautiful giclee printed design..Print medium: Giclee.Mat allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space.11" x 14".White matte with black frame.Material: Acrylic.Features a red bicycle with a basket.Print size: 8" x 10".Subject: Still life.Format: Horizontal.Ready to hang.Fully assembled.Trademark "Go For A Ride" Black framed art measuring 11" x 14" with an attractive design/beautiful white matte finish adds elegance to your wall and is created by Jennifer Lilya.