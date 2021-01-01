TRADEMARK GLOBAL, Mocha Polyester 24 in. x 24 in. Throw Pillow, Brown

Turn your room into an inviting space with the Faux Fur Throw Pillow by Weymouth Home. This 24 in. square pillow is filled with an 8 in. polyester insert and comes with a removable cover that features glamourous long pile faux fur on the front and a velvety textured polyester with a hidden zipper on the back. This versatile pillow can be used on the floor, as a dog bed, or as a decoration on your bed or sofa, and is machine washable as needed for your convenience. Color: Mocha.