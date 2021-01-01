From trademark global
Trademark Fine Art "Landscape Near Louveciennes" Canvas Wall Art by Alfred Sisley
Advertisement
"Landscape Near Louveciennes" canvas art type16" x 24"Alfred Sisley artistMedium sizeMaterial: UV coated, water resistant canvas and wooden barUnframedRectangle shapeImpressionist styleHorizontal formatGiclee is accepted by many galleries, museums and private collectorsReady to hangPrinted using giclee, which is an advanced printmaking processReproductions are virtually indistinguishable from the originalsGallery wrapped so that the canvas wraps around the sides and hides the wooden frameAllows for a frameless presentation of the finished paintingLandscape Near Louveciennes canvas art type