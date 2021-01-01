From trademark global
Trademark Fine Art "Grasshopper" Canvas Art by Patty Tuggle, 18" x 24"
Advertisement
Grasshopper canvas art type18" x 24"Patty Tuggle artistMedium sizeMaterial: Canvas, woodUnframedRectangle shapeContemporary styleHorizontal formatGiclee is accepted by many galleries, museums and private collectorsReady to hangPrinted using giclee, which is an advanced printmaking processReproductions are virtually indistinguishable from the originalsGallery wrapped so that the canvas wraps around the sides and hides the wooden frameAllows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting