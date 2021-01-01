Trademark Fine Art 'Chicago Illinois Skyline SP' Canvas Art by Marlene Watson Black Matte, Black Frame

This ready to hang, matted framed art piece features a Spring-colored watercolor skyline of Chicago, Illinois. Born in Scotland and now residing in Hong Kong, Marlene Watson has been painting her way through life. She paints things she notices in everyday life and brings out her positive energy through her work. Marlene has gallery showings and has also illustrated a children's book. She cares for 12 cats and works toward animal conservation and rescues with her art. An 8x10 giclee print under acrylic in an 11x14 black frame. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. This high quality print is matted using black matting and comes in a black frame. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The piece is fully assembled by professional framers and comes ready to hang. The black mat allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space.