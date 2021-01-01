From trademark global
Trademark Fine Art "Approaching Storm, Amagansett" Canvas Wall Art by Thomas Moran
Advertisement
Size: 26" x 32""Approaching Storm Amagansett" canvas art typeThomas Moran artistMaterial: Canvas, woodUnframedRectangle shapeContemporary styleHorizontal formatGiclee is accepted by many galleries, museums and private collectorsReady to hangPrinted using giclee, which is an advanced printmaking processReproductions are virtually indistinguishable from the originalsGallery wrapped so that the canvas wraps around the sides and hides the wooden frameApproaching Storm Amagansett canvas art type