Trademark Belinda Aldrich "Points East" Art, Black Matte With Black Frame, 11" x 11"
Trademark "Points East" Black framed art by Belinda Aldrich has a ready-to-hang frame with a protective clear acrylic face. 11" x 11" Contemporary art with black matte finish includes a beautiful giclee printed design..11" x 11".Belinda Aldrich.Points East matted framed art.Style: Contemporary.Material: Canvas, acrylic.Black matte with black frame.Mat allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space.Print medium: Giclee.Format: Square.Print size: 7" x 7".Features a seashell.Subject: Coastal.Ready to hang.Fully assembled.Trademark "Points East" Black framed art measuring 11" x 11" with an attractive design/beautiful black matte finish adds elegance to your wall and is created by Belinda Aldrich.