From caterpillar
Caterpillar Trademark Banner Men's Large Memphis Blue Cotton Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Advertisement
The Caterpillar Trademark Banner Long Sleeve Tee is made from 6 oz. 100% ringspun combed jersey cotton that is soft and comfortable. It features an inside the neckline rib trim, blended with spandex, to help maintain the shape of the crew neck. Caterpillar also included a tagless neck label for additional comfort. A great long sleeve tee for any occasion. Size: large. Color: Memphis Blue. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.