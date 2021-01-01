Caterpillar Trademark Banner Men's Large Light Heather Grey Cotton/Polyester Full Zip Hooded Sweatshirt

If you're looking for a warm, comfortable sweatshirt, the Caterpillar Trademark Banner Full Zip Hooded Sweatshirt is a 10.6 oz. blend of 70% soft breathable cotton and 30% warm polyester fleece. This sweatshirt has a self-lined, 3-piece constructed hood that lies flat against your back for optimum comfort. When the hood is up, it fits well and hugs your head for maximum warmth. The ribbed cuffs and waist band are a blend of cotton and spandex for a soft, but firm fit. The front pocket is slanted for comfort:deep and warm. CAT is known for workwear built with safety in mind. The Caterpillar Trademark Banner Full Zip Hooded Sweatshirt has the popular S3 drawcord system to re-route drawstrings from the exterior to the interior of the sweatshirt for increased safety. You will be proud to wear this sweatshirt with the Caterpillar print down the right sleeve and CAT logo on the left chest. Since 1925 Caterpillar has set the standard of excellence in everything we do. Now you can experience this same level of innovation, comfort and style in your workwear. Work with ease and stay warm in your CAT Trademark Banner Full Zip Hooded Sweatshirt. Size: large. Color: Light Heather Grey. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.