From caterpillar

Caterpillar Trademark Banner Men's 2X-Large Dark Marine Cotton Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The Caterpillar Trademark Banner Long Sleeve Tee is made from 6 oz. 100% ring-spun combed jersey cotton that is soft and comfortable. It features an inside the neckline rib trim, blended with spandex, to help maintain the shape of the crew neck. Caterpillar also included a tag-less neck label for additional comfort. A great long sleeve tee for any occasion. Size: 2x. Color: Dark Marine. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com